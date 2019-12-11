Carma to host shopping fest on December 12

New Delhi-base fashion boutique chain Carma will hold a festive shopping event on December 12, 2019. The aim is to showcase festive wear from various brands. Designer Kritika Dawar will present women’s traditional wear featuring colorful, embroidered floral motifs and heavily embellished blouses mixed with neutral tones textiles and more paired down saris. I Am Design will retail a selection of printed ethnic wear with paired down silhouettes and fusion wear details. Anju & Harleen will present a selection of brightly colored saris featuring simple geometric prints and contrast borders. Other participating brands include Preeti S Kapoor, Aneesh Agarwal, Sangeeta Kilachand, Pallavi Puri, Varun & Nidhika, Jaya Rathore, Minaxi Dadoo, and Dabiri, among others.

Carma is a luxury wear destination with a carefully curated merchandise of designs and ensembles. Carma is a play on ‘Crafts and Art Revitalizing Movement’. This destination boutique is recognized for high quality Indian and trousseau wear, luxury jewelry and accessories and has 26 years of experience in luxury fashion retail. It has three multi-brand boutiques in New Delhi. The business also runs an e-commerce store which features brands including Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Anita Dongre, Anju Modi and Rohit Bal and caters to an international clientele.