Casadei launches on Tmall Luxury Pavilion

Italian luxury footwear brand Casadei has opened a flagship store on Alibaba’s leading e-commerce platform, Tmall Luxury Pavilion, as part of its continued global expansion and digital strategy plans.

In a statement, Casadei said its launch on Tmall would allow it to connect with the “vibrant and digitally savvy Chinese market,” while solidifying its presence in Asia.

Triboo Shanghai will manage Casadei’s flagship store and oversee all the footwear brand’s engagement across major Chinese social media platforms.

Arianna Casadei, general manager of Casadei, said: “This business partnership with Tmall will give us the opportunity to enter the Chinese market with an authorised and customised e-commerce experience.

“We know Chinese buyers are the most important supporters of the luxury global market and our relationship with Tmall is extremely powerful in helping us engage with and reach more of them."

Gabriele Barbati, general manager of Triboo Shanghai, added: "We are thrilled to partner with Casadei, a brand that mirrors the heritage and authenticity of ‘Made in Italy’ excellence. The synergy and energy between our teams are palpable, laying a strong foundation for this collaboration.

"This close-knit partnership is essential as we embark on this exciting journey together, aiming to bring Casadei’s unparalleled craftsmanship and design to the Chinese market."