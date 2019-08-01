Celeb designer Rina Dhaka creates maternity line for Apollo Cradle

Rina Dhaka has designed an exclusive, customized maternity line for Apollo Cradle. This is aimed at expectant and new mothers, who are looking for a ready-to-wear range that they can easily slip into and be comfortable in all day long. The line combines functionality and fashion and comfort and features everyday essentials in soft, luxurious feeling, sustainable fabric and knits, offering expectant and new mothers a style that’s classy, comfortable and effortlessly feminine. The classic style has features like hand tacking, embroidery, kimono sleeves, cowl necks and belt in classy, vintage hues such as creams, baby pink and black and white.

The feeding tunics, feeding cathes and jackets are not only functional and stylish, but are unique in that they move away from the stretch materials that most maternity clothing come in. Sustainable, organic and breathable fabrics such as the Liva yarn, soft cottons, linen and khadi provide young mothers the much needed day-long comfort during this phase, without having to compromise on looking chic and trendy.

Rina Dhaka is a celebrity designer. Apollo Cradle is a maternity care chain. The new mataernity line is available at all Apollo Cradle centers across cities and will soon be launched online.