Celtic & Co. expanding in the US with Nordstrom and Macy’s

British heritage fashion brand Celtic & Co., known for its ethically sourced, sustainable knitwear, footwear and outerwear, is expanding into the US with Nordstrom and Macy’s with its spring/summer 2025 collection.

Celtic & Co. worked in collaboration with Refined Networks, the global e-commerce platform for cross-border digital commerce used by more than 40 fashion brands to grow their online sales globally.

The move will see Celtic & Co. womenswear available online with US retailers Nordstrom and Macy’s by the end of February.

Zoe Bray, managing director at Celtic & Co., said in a statement: “We’re very excited to be working with two such iconic retailers in the US. It’s our biggest international market outside of the UK, and being available online with Nordstrom and Macy’s will help us reach new customers and provide learnings to be able to expand our presence in the US even further.”

Ian Wallis, managing director at Refined Networks, added: “I’m very excited to welcome Celtic & Co. to our portfolio of fashion brands. Combining strong British heritage design with ethically sourced, natural fibres, this pioneering brand has paved the way towards a more sustainable fashion industry – and we know their story will resonate just as much with US shoppers.

"We look forward to working in partnership with the Celtic & Co. team to launch their collections into North America with some of the world’s most recognisable names in retail.”