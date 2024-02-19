Chanel to open beauty pop-up in Edinburgh

French fashion house Chanel is opening a beauty pop-up in Edinburgh, Scotland to celebrate the launch of its new limited-edition matte lipstick range next month.

Opening on March 9, the pop-up will offer an immersive experience focused on the new Rogue Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche matte lipsticks, a collection that features eight exclusive shades, “one for every hour of the night”.

Located within the historical No.8 Charlotte Square building, designed by Robert Adam, the Chanel pop-up will be designed to feel like “an exciting nighttime excursion where night owls can discover a curated experience”.

Chanel Beauty Rogue Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche pop-up in Edinburgh Credits: Chanel Beauty

Spanning two floors, the journey through the pop-up will begin with a welcome from Chanel’s beauty experts, who will guide guests through the experience to showcase the new collection, as well as a selection of the brand’s beauty and fragrance products.

The first stop in the pop-up will be the cinema, where visitors will be introduced to the Nuit Blanche campaign film, starring ‘Barbie’ actress and Chanel ambassador Margot Robbie, who is dressed in leather and wearing a bold matte lipstick. This area will also allow visitors to play with an interactive digital clock and discover their favourite lipstick shades.

Chanel Rogue Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche campaign starring Margot Robbie Credits: Chanel Beauty

The next section is backstage beauty, which will allow customers to try on the new lipsticks and explore the products used to create the nighttime make-up looks worn by Robbie in the campaign.

The pop-up will also have exclusive Chanel School of Make-up masterclasses for customers to pre-book and recreate the ultimate evening look.

Chanel said that Edinburgh was chosen due to the fashion house’s strong connections with the city and Scotland, which began in 1924 when Gabrielle Chanel embarked upon a relationship with the Duke of Westminster, and they spent much of their time in the Scottish Highlands. It was this relationship that Chanel states encouraged the designer’s love of Scottish materials and traditions, particularly the tweeds worn by the Duke as he hunted and fished.

The Chanel Beauty Rogue Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche pop-up will run from March 9 to 30.