Charity campaign urges shoppers to purchase pre-owned and second hand gifts this Christmas

The Charity Retail Organisation, the UK’s voice of charity retail, has launched its annual #GoodCauseSantaClaus campaign to encourage shoppers to purchase from charity shops this Christmas.

The organisation is calling on the public to pledge to buy presents from its shops and spread the word about the wonders of preloved.

There are approximately 11,200 charity shops in Britain, with second hand clothing, accessories and jewellery a key driver of sales.

The contributions charity retailers make to charities was 331 million pounds in 2019, with sales from clothing saving 339,000 tonnes of textiles from being disposed of each year.

Buying gifts from charity shops means that, as well as buying a unique wonderful gift for a loved one, that purchases support a good cause.

A poll carried out by YouGov found that over 40 percent of charity shop shoppers prefer second-hand items to new.