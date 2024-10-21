Charles Tyrwhitt opens new store targeting commuters in New York

British menswear brand Charles Tyrwhitt, known for its shirts, has opened a new store in Grand Central Terminal in New York City as it continues to grow its presence in the US.

Charles Tyrwhitt has 12 retail locations in the US spanning the New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Houston areas, and the Grand Central Terminal, located at 89 East 42nd Street, Vanderbilt Hall entrance, will allow the menswear brand to target commuters.

Charles Tyrwhitt Grand Central Terminal store Credits: Charles Tyrwhitt by Aaron Weiss

The 2,280-square-foot store has been designed to reflect the brand’s British heritage and features two London telephone booths, cheeky neon signage that reads “Get Shirty,” and a wall of neckties inspired by the Charles Tyrwhitt London flagship on Regent Street.

The store offers the brand’s premium menswear, including its extensive range of shirts in a wide array of fits, collars and colourways, as well as formal and casual suiting, knitwear, smart casual attire, plus footwear and accessories.

Charles Tyrwhitt Grand Central Terminal store Credits: Charles Tyrwhitt by Aaron Weiss

Sam Stanley, vice president of North America at Charles Tyrwhitt, said in a statement: “The Grand Central store is a great addition to our US retail portfolio, offering an iconic and convenient location for our customers to shop for his modern working wardrobe, whether they live in New York or just passing through.

“Our stylists at each store location are trained to help every man find his tailored fit and stock up on timeless, seasonal items to help him feel and look his best.”

Charles Tyrwhitt Grand Central Terminal store Credits: Charles Tyrwhitt by Aaron Weiss

Charles Tyrwhitt states that it sells one white button-down shirt every 50 seconds and sold 7 million shirts in 2023. Its goal is to reach 7.5 million shirts by the end of 2024.

The UK and US are the brand’s biggest markets, with Charles Tyrwhitt operating 34 stores in the UK and 12 in the US. It also transacts in more than 50 countries.