Charlotte Tilbury to “significantly” upsize Covent Garden store

Beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury has confirmed it will “significantly” upsize its flagship store in Covent Garden, London, following what it calls “stellar success” at the location.

In a statement, Charlotte Tilbury said it would be relocating from its neighbourhood boutique to a larger, more prominent anchor unit on the corner of the Royal Opera House and James Street in a renewed commitment to the Covent Garden area, where it opened its first-ever store in 2015.

Rending of Charlotte Tilbury’s new Covent Garden flagship Credits: Charlotte Tilbury

The new UK flagship will see the beauty brand tripling the size of its original James Street store footprint to 4,300 square feet. The expansion will allow Charlotte Tilbury to increase its range of skincare, make-up and fragrance on offer, as well as reveal the brand’s world-first ‘Skin Spa,’ which will debut a premium service menu consisting of four benefit-led, results-driven facial treatments, exclusive to Covent Garden.

The new store, which is expected to open in January 2025, will also include the brand’s first ‘Pillow Talk Bar,’ an immersive play table dedicated to the beauty franchise, as well as a ‘Pillow Talk Parlour’ and ‘Beauty Boudoir’, which will host group masterclasses, influencer and press events, as well as personal celebratory events.

Rending of Charlotte Tilbury’s new Covent Garden flagship Credits: Charlotte Tilbury

Commenting on the new larger store, Charlotte Tilbury, founder, said: “This really is the beauty store of the future – it has education, futuristic tech, instagrammable moments, themed worlds and bookable areas! Everyone will walk out of this beauty universe feeling like the most beautiful and confident version of themselves!”

Michelle McGrath, executive director of Shaftesbury Capital, added: “Charlotte Tilbury has been a cornerstone of Covent Garden’s beauty offer since it opened in 2015, so we are delighted to announce that it will be strengthening its presence further with this latest upsize and relocation.

“The continual investment demonstrated from the beauty powerhouse is evidence of the strong collaborative approach between Shaftesbury Capital and our partners, and cements Covent Garden’s position as a leader in the UK beauty and wellness landscape.”