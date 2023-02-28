China's ultra fast fashion apps are booming in the U.S

Chinese ultra fast fashion shopping app Temu has risen to the top of the app charts in the U.S. Like its competitor Shein, Temu offers hugely discounted prices across 12 categories, from fashion to toothbrushes.

The Wall Street Journal this week reported Chinese e-commerce apps are actively targeting American shoppers, where “affordable prices and clever use of social media have worked wonders for growth.”

Temu, which in the U.S. is headquartered in Boston but linked to China’s Pinduoduo (now called PDD) has quickly become the most downloaded app in the United States, surpassing Amazon and Walmart. The app has been installed 24 million times since it debuted in September, according to estimates by data tracker Sensor Tower.

While it remains to be seen how profitable China's e-commerce will hold up by selling ultra-fast fashion in the U.S., heavy investments into marketing campaigns are being targeted all over social media.

PDD’s subsidiary Pinduoduo is one of China’s most popular e-commerce platforms, comparable to Alibaba and JD.com, with approximately 900 million users. CNN states PDD come to prominence with a group-buying business model, allowing users to save money by enlisting friends to buy the same item in bulk.

Mobile-first approach

Many Chinese e-commerce companies, including Temu, have taken a mobile-first approach to their business. This means that they have developed highly advanced mobile apps that make it easy for consumers to browse and purchase products on their smartphones. In the U.S., where mobile commerce is becoming increasingly popular, this approach has helped Chinese e-commerce companies to gain a foothold in the market.

Chinese e-commerce companies are often known for their innovative features, such as live streaming, social commerce, and group buying. These features can be particularly appealing to U.S. consumers who are looking for new and exciting ways to shop online.

Localization

Chinese e-commerce companies that are expanding into the U.S. market have taken steps to localize their platforms and adapt to the needs of U.S. consumers. For example, they may offer customer support in English, accept U.S. payment methods, and offer products that are popular in the U.S. market.