Chinese etailer Club Factory ropes in India sellers to meet growing demand

Club Factory aims at onboarding 10,000 sellers in India this year. The plan is to open seller registration to all from August onwards and offer a marketing fee waiver. The strategy is to empower local sellers to help meet the increased demand.

The Chinese e-commerce marketplace started operations in India in 2016 and has an office in Gurgaon. The company plans to open offices in Bangalore and Mumbai as well. The company has three warehouses in India and has also partnered with local logistics companies for fulfilment and last mile logistics. As a key strategic focus it has exempted sellers from paying commission charges to sell on the platform and plans to invest in warehousing, delivery, technology and marketing. Club Factory offers products across a range of categories including apparel, shoes, jewelry, home décor, handbags and beauty products, healthcare supplements, gadgets.

Club Factory has honed its supply chain management system focused on the individual and pairs with its AI-based algorithm to recommend products to users. Its app uses proprietary AI technology to compare prices from multiple manufacturers in real-time to present the customer with the lowest price for a product. It is also the first e-commerce firm to offer free international shipping in India.