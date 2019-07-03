Chinese fashion e-retailer Shein shuts India operations partially

Chinese ecommerce platform Shein which has gained popularity in India with its trendy fashion offerings has partially shut down operations following a crackdown by Mumbai Customs and backlash on Chinese online retail in India. The e-tailer’s mobile app and website prominently displayed a message requesting customers to hold back as it upgrading its systems.

Earlier this month, Mumbai Customs seized about 500 parcels of Sino India Etail, the official Indian seller for Chinese apparel and lifestyle e-tailer Shein, and sealed a company warehouse in the city after officials found it undervaluing and wrongly declaring goods. The seizure is part of a crackdown on Chinese ecommerce imports into India by the Mumbai courier terminal against around a dozen companies for allegedly paying much lower customs duties. Besides Sino India Etail, a smaller number of parcels of Globemax Commerce India, the local unit of another Chinese e-tailer Club Factory, have also been seized.