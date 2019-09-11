Chinese lifestyle brand Yoyoso to enter India, Bangalore to get first store

Tablez is bringing the Chinese lifestyle brand Yoyoso to India. The first two outlets will open in Bangalore soon. Tablez will roll out five stores back-to-back in Bangalore, Mangalore and Ghaziabad followed by Pune. The plan is to open 10 operational stores by the end of 2019 and add 100 stores in the next three years. Yoyoso sells affordable fast fashion across categories like health and beauty, home necessities, stationery and digital accessories. It operates about 1,000 stores worldwide. Yoyoso launches products in a 60 to 90 day cycle. This fast turnaround is expected to suit the large population mix in India and the growing aspiration of the middle class.

Tablez, the organised retail arm of Lulu, has interests in toys, fashion, specialty retail and food and beverages and has launched 13 brands since it entered India in 2016. Everyday young lifestyle brand is a segment that Tablez doesn’t have a presence in currently. With this strategic alliance, the franchisee retailer aims to capture the rising population of 19 to 45 year olds with higher disposable incomes in India. The retailer also plans to go hybrid with an online platform for Yoyoso’s products in about 12 months.