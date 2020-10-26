Christopher John Rogers launches e-commerce

Christopher John Rogers fans can now enjoy the beauty of shopping for the brand on christopherjohnrogers.com. The brand has launched e-commerce for customers to be able to pre-order the spring 2021 collection online. The site was designed in collaboration with Barcelona-based architectural and design studio, Sauras + Garriga, who designed the set for the fall/winter 2020 runway show.

Signature pieces from Christopher John Rogers including the voluminous strawberry skirt and ruffled dresses, bold monochromatic and graphic-print suiting, size-inclusive shirting and shirt dresses as well as the new statement knitwear will be available in sizes 0 - 14 / XS - XL until midnight November 1. Shipping is currently only available within the U.S.

To showcase key looks from spring 2021 collection, the brand is simultaneously launching their first seasonal campaign. Captured by Alexander Saladrigas, the 12 image series features Aida Blue and unveils some of the inner workings of the Christopher John Rogers studio. A nod to Richard Avedon’s behind-the-scenes images, while also showcasing the participatory nature of the brand and this collection specifically, the campaign spotlights the interdisciplinary artists, craftspeople and supporters who bring the vision to life each season. Spring 2021 is all about the teamwork behind the scenes of the brand.

Christopher John Rogers has seen impressive brand growth and press attention over the past several years. In 2019, the designer won the prestigious Vogue/CFDA Fashion Fund Award, which came with a 400,000-dollar prize to help him grow his business.

photos: courtesy of Loft Creative Group