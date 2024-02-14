Claire Pettibone to open flagship in New York

Claire Pettibone, known for her ethereal, vintage-inspired wedding gowns, is opening a flagship salon in New York in April.

The boutique will be located in the Brenley Building at 243 W. 30th Street, the 12th-floor penthouse salon housed within Nicole Bridal NYC, which will showcase the designer’s full collection permanently going forward.

The design of the space will be “whimsical and romantic,” and will incorporate signature details from the brand’s Los Angeles flagship set in a castle, such as her signature mural based on a landscape painting from the 1700s, along with silk florals and vintage touches.

Commenting on the opening, Claire Pettibone said in a statement: “I love to tell a story with every collection, and I approach interiors in the same way. I want my brides to have a dream-like experience finding their gown, and we can’t wait to bring some ethereal magic to our East Coast clients."

To celebrate the grand opening, the designer will host a trunk show from April 5 to 7 and will be on hand to personally style brides by appointment on April 5 and 6.