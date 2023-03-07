Claire’s opens new immersive store in Paris

Jewellery and accessories brand Claire’s has unveiled a new immersive concept store in Paris, the first designed in collaboration with the brand’s creative director in residence Nicola Formichetti, who joined the company in November 2022.

The 1,200-square-foot store, located on Rue Faubourg St. Antoine in Paris, has been designed for “total brand immersion,” placing experiences and social storytelling at its core. The store offers a new tone for the brand’s future, adds Claire’s, as it looks to establish a foothold as a Gen Zalpha destination for new products and experiences.

Image: Claire’s

Richard Flint, president of Europe at Claire’s, said in a statement: “We want our customers to feel inspired – through our product, our content and our innovative creative partnerships – but most importantly, through the shopping experience itself.

“The new Paris store is a portal into our brand world and a glimpse into our future. Full of immersive experiences and innovative touches, we’re inviting consumers to have fun, experiment and co-create with Claire’s.”

Image: Claire’s

Claire’s is stepping away from its shopping centre aesthetics and merchandising for its new store, instead offering a space with a content creation studio that “invites consumers in to have fun with creativity”.

Highlights include a large ear-shaped chandelier that Formichetti designed, playfully referred to as the “chandel-ear,” in the press release. The design celebrates the brand’s #EarPrint campaign, as well as spotlights the store's two dedicated ear-piercing studios.

The store will also serve as a launch pad for exclusive, new products and test lines while hosting a rotation of experiential and pop-up events.

Commenting on the opening, Formichetti added: “Claire’s and I believe in individuality, and together we hope to send the younger generation on an enjoyable and fun journey of self-expression.”