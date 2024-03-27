Clinique launches on the Amazon Premium Beauty store

Beauty brand Clinique has launched in the US Amazon Premium Beauty store as it looks to expand its consumer reach in the US.

Clinique will be the first of a select few brands within The Estée Lauder Companies’ portfolio to open a storefront in the US Amazon Premium Beauty store. Estée Lauder has yet to confirm which other brands will join the beauty store.

Commenting on the move, Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer at The Estée Lauder Companies, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be strategically expanding our consumer reach in the US as a select few Estée Lauder Companies brands open dedicated storefronts in Amazon’s fast-growing Premium Beauty destination over the coming months, starting with Clinique today.

“Clinique launches with its dermatologist guided skincare and makeup products, which can be quickly delivered to consumers’ doorsteps, along with engaging and educational features such as our Clinique Skin Analysis tool.”

Clinique will offer a wide selection of its skincare, make-up, fragrance, and men’s products, including bestsellers such as its Dramatically Different Moisturising Lotion+, Moisture Surge 100H Hydrator and the Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Line, as well as make-up bestsellers like Even Better Makeup, High Impact Mascara and the TikTok favourite Almost Lipstick in Black Honey and its fragrance Clinique Happy.

The dedicated storefront at amazon.com/Clinique will also allow customers to discover and learn about the brand’s allergy-tested and 100 percent fragrance-free products, including formulations and clinical testing, product comparisons, and regimen recommendations, alongside its newly created Clinique Skin Analysis tool. Developed with Clinique’s Guiding Dermatologists, the interactive questionnaire will custom-fit a skincare regimen for Clinique’s consumers.

Melis del Rey, general manager of Amazon US stores beauty, baby, and beauty technology, added: “Clinique is a beauty brand revered around the world, drawing on a rich heritage of dermatological expertise, and beloved across generations of customers.

“Our collaboration to bring Clinique to Amazon Premium Beauty customers in the US is a result of our shared vision to inspire customers through unique shopping experiences and technology, meeting customers where they are, and helping them to explore and discover all this incredible brand has to offer.”