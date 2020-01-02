Club Factory now has over 20,000 registered sellers

Club Factory’s seller base has increased fourfold. The Chinese e-commerce platform now has over 20,000 registered sellers and plans to expand its presence in the country by onboarding more sellers to widen its product range and strengthen its position as a leading marketplace for local sellers in India, offering the best prices to buyers. In addition to being the zero-commission platform, it is developing multiple approaches to empower small and medium sellers. The next focus will be to help more such sellers to reach the benchmark of 15,000 orders a day. Club Factory is investing heavily in technology and infrastructure to make it operationally possible.

Club Factory started operations in India in 2016. It sells fashion and beauty items and electronics accessories. Out of more than 70 million users on its platform, about 40 million are from India. The number of sellers on its platform in India has grown by ten times in the last six months. The rapid growth of Club Factory in the Indian market is primarily due to its zero-commission strategy, where sellers are able to transfer the cost-benefit to users. Club Factory has also pioneered the store-within-platform concept in India’s e-commerce industry, allowing direct contact between buyers and sellers through its application.