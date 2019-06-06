Club Factory signs up Ranveer Singh for campaign

Chine fashion etailer Club Factory has launched an campaign in India with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. The campaign is currently live on all digital and social media platforms of the app including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, and Hotstar. Club Factory hopes Singh’s popularity and strong connect with the audience will help boost its customer base in the country. Singh has been a complete trendsetter – in his choice of movies, clothes and with his unique style in connecting with the audiences. He is the perfect match for a brand that has trendy products that go well with the generation of today who want to make a statement wherever they go. The campaign features the actor which includes a new video with an original rap track from Kaam Bhaari.

Club Factory is a Chinese e-commerce platform. The clothing retailer allows customers to shop millions of fashion products straight from the factory at discounted prices. It sells products ranging from apparels, shoes, jewelry, home décor, handbags, and beauty products to gadgets. Club Factory has already managed to get a sizeable share of the country’s fashion market and has a strong customer base from India. The company plans to onboard more Indian sellers to strengthen its Indian operations in the coming years.