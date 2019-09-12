Clubfactory to attracts new Indian sellers with fresh strategies

Chinese e-tailer Club Factory plans to attract sellers with zero per cent commission strategy as aims to be among the top three e-com players in India. The company also plans to ramp up its investments to meet higher consumer demands.

Last month, the company announced a new scale-up strategy with plans to on-board over 10,000 sellers this year. It claims to have on-boarded over 5,000 sellers since the announcement. The company has also launched the seller’s recruitment program in India offering products in the lifestyle, fashion, accessories, gadgets and electronics and home categories. This program helps sellers avail marketing fee waiver and zero commission to achieve 20-30 per cent cost saving as compared to selling on other platforms, the benefits of which are passed on to the consumer.

Club Factory is also conducting training and offering support for sellers on the platform. The company has three warehouses in India and is planning to set up more to expedite delivery of products in the country.