Coach converts plane into retail concept store in Malacca

American luxury brand Coach has unveiled a new immersive retail concept store in a converted Boeing 747 aircraft at Freeport A'Famosa Outlet in Malacca.

Dubbed 'Coach Airways,' the outlet store and cafe are built inside a real 1981 Boeing 747-230B aircraft, and customers are given an entry pass resembling an air ticket to browse the store, which features Coach’s all-gender ready-to-wear, bags and travel accessories.

The plane is also equipped with a welcoming area, an immersive gallery, and a contemporary café, providing guests with a space to relax and drink refreshments while enjoying the immersive retail experience.

Datuk Julian Lau, director of Freeport A'Famosa Outlet, said in a statement: "Since the opening of Freeport A'Famosa, we have always strived to create various innovative experiences for all our visitors. This latest addition adds a feather to our cap to offer Malaysians and tourists a fun and immersive shopping experience where they can explore the cockpit, passenger and lounge cabins whilst browsing the collections from Coach.”

Campbell O'Shea, general manager of Tapestry Southeast Asia and Oceania, added: "The opening of Coach Airways marks not only the launch of our first retail concept of its kind but also an exciting moment for Coach as we continue to push innovation and create a space where customers can explore and interact. We are looking forward to bringing our customers this experiential retail pop-up at Freeport A'Famosa Outlet, a popular shopping destination in Malacca.”