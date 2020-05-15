Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman stores to slowly reopen

Tapestry, Inc., owner of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, has announced its plans for the phased reopening of stores throughout North America, Europe and other markets.

By the end of the week, the luxury house expects over 300 Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman stores in North America to offer curbside or store pickup service. Additionally, approximately 20 stores in Europe, 35 stores across Japan, 35 stores in Malaysia and nearly 30 stores in Australia will once again offer in-store service to customers.

Tapestry explained in a statement that its market-tailored reopening approach “builds upon successful strategies developed in China and South Korea”, where store reopenings have seen increasing footfall.

The company has introduced safety measures such as employee training, additional cleaning procedures, social distancing guidelines, providing sanitizers and wipes, as well as requiring temperature and health checks for all store employees upon their arrival at work.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Tapestry’s brands have collectively committed 9 million dollars in financial support and donations to Covid-19 relief efforts. To further contribute, the Coach Foundation, by donating an additional one to two million dollars, plans to support small businesses in New York City, focusing on those owned by women and minorities. An extra 300,000 dollars will be given to a non-profit organization that supports low-income families in the Bronx who have lost their primary caretaker due to the virus.

Kate Spade New York partnered with its ‘on purpose’ supplier to donate 24,000 masks to residents of Masoro, Rwanda. The company will also be contributing 5,000 backpacks to medical and essential workers in the US, as well as partnering with New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s office and the non-profit initiative Crisis Text Line to provide free emotional support to New York-based frontline workers.

Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman join a growing list of businesses that have begun to reopen their stores as global lockdown measures ease. This week, Caleres, Lucky Brand and Gap have similarly announced their phased reopening plans.