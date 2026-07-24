Coach opens Coach Play store in Paris as it accelerates EMEAI push

Coach has opened a Coach Play store in Paris's Le Marais, its first dedicated home for the experiential concept in the French capital and the latest move in the accessible-luxury brand's expansion across the EMEAI region.

Coach store in Paris. Credits: Coach

Located on the corner of rue Sainte-Croix-de-la-Bretonnerie and rue du Bourg-Tibourg in the fourth arrondissement, the store brings Coach's global "Play" format to one of the city's most creative and heavily trafficked neighbourhoods. It carries a curated assortment led by the brand's Tabby icon bag across silhouettes, alongside its Coach Originals line, small leather goods, footwear, men's accessories and bag charms.

Coach store in Paris. Credits: Coach

A concept built for Gen Z

Coach Play is the brand's experiential store concept, first launched in Chicago in 2023 and designed to pull younger shoppers into a more tactile, less intimidating version of a luxury store. Each location is bespoke to its city, mixing Coach's New York heritage with local references. In Le Marais, that means preserving the building's original exposed stone walls and pairing them with warm wood and chrome accents, mid-century-inspired fixtures incorporating speakers and leather patchwork, and neon signage that nods to the colour and energy of 1970s Times Square.

The format is a deliberate Gen Z play. Coach has said its Play stores dedicate a large share of floor space to non-retail experiences such as customisation stations, and that dwell time in them runs several times higher than in a standard store. The concept also doubles as a testing ground for ideas Coach can later roll out across its wider store fleet. As of earlier this year the brand operated around a dozen Coach Play locations globally, the majority across Asia — making the Paris opening a marker of its intent to build the concept out in Europe.

Coach store in Paris. Credits: Coach

"Opening our new Coach Play store in the heart of Paris is a key milestone for the brand as we look to continued expansion in the EMEAI region," said Matteo De Bortoli Albricci, Tapestry SVP general manager EMEAI, framing the store as a regional flagship that champions "individuality and authentic self-expression for Gen Z."

Giovanni Zaccariello, Coach SVP global visual experience, said the aim was to create a space "that feels deeply connected to Le Marais," preserving the building's architecture while layering in "playful, expressive details inspired by our New York heritage."

The Coach Play store is located at 7 rue Sainte-Croix-de-la-Bretonnerie / 34 rue du Bourg-Tibourg, 75004 Paris. It is open Monday to Thursday from 10:30 to 19:00, Friday and Saturday from 10:30 to 19:30, and Sunday from 11:00 to 19:00.