Coco de Mer opens new private shopping space

Luxury lingerie brand Coco de Mer has opened an appointment-only private shopping space in Primrose Hill, London, following the closure of its Covent Garden boutique earlier in the year to streamline into a digital-first business for growth and stability.

The move means that all divisions of the company are now under one roof, including online, wholesale, design, and marketing, as well as a private shopping experience offering lingerie, toys, sexual wellness and boudoir accessories in an intimate setting.

The private space, which offers personal fittings and tailored recommendations, has been designed to showcase the opulence of the brand featuring soft lighting from Murano glass chandeliers and deep red velvet seating.

Commenting on the new space, Lucy Litwack, chief executive and owner of Coco de Mer, said in a statement: “I could not be more excited to see this next chapter come to life. We closed our boutique to offer a more personal and exclusive experience and so have created a pocket of pleasure in Primrose Hill - a place I adore.

“Every detail has been considered and designed as meticulously as one would expect of us. I wanted to provide a fittingly tactile experience and a sensory wonderland. I love what we have created and can’t wait for people to experience our new Home of Pleasure.”

Appointments are available for individuals, couples and small groups.

Credits: Coco de Mer; Coco de Mer private shopping space in London

In February, Coco de Mer said its move to a global digital-first business would help it streamline its offering and strengthen its mission to “create a haven for female pleasure”. The move was in response to an increase in online and wholesale sales, as well as international orders, as it looks to implement the next phase of its growth plan by focusing on a global strategy of intimate consumer touchpoints.