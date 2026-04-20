Cold Culture accelerates retail expansion with first permanent store in Milan

Spanish brand Cold Culture, founded in Madrid in 2021 by Andrés Varela and Martina Merry, will open its first permanent store in Italy on April 24.

The store will be located at 75 Corso di Porta Ticinese in Milan, a few metres from its previous pop-up, and will cover an area of 113 square metres. This opening is part of the company's international expansion strategy, which positions physical retail as a key pillar for strengthening brand awareness and conversion.

Retail as a lever for growth and international expansion

The Milan opening is part of the company's physical growth plan, which combines permanent stores with temporary formats under a strategy they internally call the “Cold Tour”. This model involves staggered openings in various European cities as brand activations amplified through social media.

Following its first test in Milan in October with a now-closed pop-up, the company is now consolidating its presence in the city. It is also exploring new openings in Italy, including potential temporary formats in Rome during 2026.

In parallel, the brand has strengthened its retail presence with seven new stores in the last year. These openings were in markets such as Madrid, where it relocated its flagship to 41 Fuencarral, Barcelona, Valencia, Amsterdam and London. The brand also held activations in Paris and Berlin.

Organisationally, the company has strengthened its structure with the appointment of Elena Alarcón as head of e-commerce, a move aimed at consolidating its digital channel alongside its physical retail growth. In terms of transparency, however, the brand received a “fail” from Bcome.