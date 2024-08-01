Luxury fashion house Courrèges returns to Southern California, nearly 50 years after opening its first location in the region.

In 1975, Courrèges inaugurated its second US boutique, choosing the prestigious South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. A newspaper headline at the time proclaimed, "Paris Comes to Orange County." On July 22, 2024, almost half a century later, the luxury brand reconnected with Southern California through a new boutique that celebrates modernist architecture.

Courrèges boutique at South Coast Plaza Credits: Courrèges

Staying true to its signature style, the brand commissioned Belgian architect Bernard Dubois, who designed the boutique as a continuation of his previous work for Courrèges. The chrome pillars, mirrored ceilings, and fitting rooms echo the recently opened Courrèges store in the Marais neighborhood in Paris. The warm white flooring and furnishings create a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. The boutique's layout is designed to "streamline the customer experience," with distinct areas for men's and women's collections.

In a press statement, Courrèges explains that the boutique reflects its global ambitions. Adrien Da Maia, CEO of Courrèges: "Opening a boutique at South Coast Plaza is a significant milestone for any luxury brand with global aspirations. For Courrèges, nearly 50 years after introducing the brand to Costa Mesa, reconnecting with this thriving local community through this new boutique is particularly special and exciting."