Courrèges returns to Southern California

Luxury house Courrèges is returning to Southern California, nearly 50 years after opening its first location in the region. In 1975, Courrèges opened its second boutique in the US, choosing to set up shop in the South Coast Plaza neighbourhood of Costa Mesa. Now, almost 50 years later, the luxury house reconnected with Southern California, with a new boutique that celebrates modernist architecture.

Courrèges store in the South Coast Plaza shopping center Credits: Courrège

True to form, the brand called on Belgian architect Bernard Dubois, who designed the boutique in keeping with his previous spaces for the brand. In fact, the chrome pillars, mirrored ceilings and fitting rooms are reminiscent of the recently opened Courrèges store in Paris' Marais. The slightly warm white floor and furniture intend to give the space a relaxing atmosphere, while the overall boutique itself was designed and laid out to “streamline the customer experience,” by creating separate corners for the men’s and women’s collections,

In a statement, Courrèges said the store reflected its global focus. “Opening a store at South Coast Plaza is a significant moment for any luxury brand with global ambitions,” said Adrien Da Maia, CEO of Courrèges. “For Courrèges, nearly 50 years after introducing the brand to Costa Mesa, reconnecting with this thriving local community through this new store is particularly special and exciting.”