Creations by Esmod students to be sold in Paris concept store

The 'No Mad' capsulecollection, crafted by students from Paris-based international fashion school Esmod, will be available starting March 2, 2024 at the concept store Front de Mode located at Volta street 42 in Paris’ third quarter.

The No Mad collection came to life in 2023 as part of a student project. Taking a more responsible approach to fashion design, second-year students enrolled in the fashion stylist designer programme envisioned versatile pieces using second-hand items or created from leftover fabric scraps.

The designers behind the No Mad capsule are:

Magnolia Alizadeh

Joëlle Bastias Real

Emma Bustos

Jeanne Charpiot

Céline Ching

Margot Davidian

Noëlya Gillet Dracon

Liliana Guzik

Shana Jean-Baptiste

Téo Lecouturier

Mathilde Lesort

Mengxi Li

Sarah Lissane

Noélie Louit

Luke Brita Patsambo Tsayem

Héléna Rodon Llinas

Martina Roses

Emma Sandgren

Margaux Steidle

Fangyan Yan

Capsule No Mad Credits: ESMOD

In total, 28 articles will be available at Front de Mode, a concept store specializing in the sale of more responsible products. The student designs feature large architectural shapes, are characterised by natural colours and crafted from materials such as nylon, cashmere, and leather. Sizes range from EU size 36 to 38. As for prices, expect between 45 euros for small pieces like tops and 410 euros for coats and trenches.

On its website, Esmod states that the "students have decided to donate 20 percent of the proceeds from the sale to the association Reforest’ Action," which carries out reforestation actions in certain geographical areas including Malawi in Peru but also in Puy de Dôme in France.

To celebrate the launch of the capsule, Esmod and Front de Mode are hosting a free event, to showcase the students' creations. The event will take place on Tuesday, February 13th at 42 rue Volta, from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Visitors must register beforehand.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.