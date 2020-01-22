Crocs launches fourth global marketing campaign with Priyanka Chopra Jonas

US-based footwear brand Crocs has launched its fourth year of its “Come as You Are” campaign with Bollywood celebrity Priyanka Chopra Jonas as one of the brand’s five global ambassadors. The latest edition of Crocs' “Come as You Are” global marketing campaign comes with new addition Chopra Jonas, the brand announced in a press release on January 16. The campaign will be accompanied by a number of new product launches including the “LiteRide™” collection and new colour ways including “Cantaloupe” and “Neo Mint”.

Chopra Jonas, an actor, producer, and global UNICEF ambassador, joins Chinese actor Yang Mi as a new addition to the brand’s list of ambassadors. Others include American actor Zooey Deschanel, South Korean singer and actor Kim Sejeong, and Japanese actor Suzu Hirose. The five ambassadors are also joined by a diverse cast of models for the campaign.

Crocs first entered the Indian market in 2007. The brand’s choice of Chopra Jonas as brand ambassador shows the brand’s commitment to continue growing in the country. Crocs also recently collaborated with Indian designer Nitin Bal Chauhan for a pool party in New Delhi last October.