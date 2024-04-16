Cubitts to open first international store in New York City

London-based eyewear maker and retailer Cubitts is opening its first permanent retail store outside the UK in its 10-year history later this month in New York City.

The opening of its first international store will mark the brand’s 17th, adding to its 11 stores in London, alongside its Edinburgh, Leeds, Brighton and Cambridge stores across the UK.

Opening on April 25, the 275 square foot US flagship located at 103 Mercer Street in the heart of SoHo will feature a new exclusive 7-piece collection inspired by iconic New York places and spaces, including Studio 54, Radio City Music Hall and The Mudd Club.

Whilst this marks Cubitts’ first owned retail space in the US, the spectacle maker has built up a growing customer base through wholesale partnerships with Saks Fifth Avenue and menswear brand ONS and its international e-commerce offering.

Commenting on the opening, Tom Broughton, founder of Cubitts, said in a statement: “10 years on from our first store opening in Soho, London, I'm delighted to announce our opening in SoHo, New York. The goal on reaching 1 million pounds profit was always to launch in the US as we have long gazed across the Atlantic with wonder and curiosity.

“I look forward to integrating Cubitts into the local community and bringing the craftsmanship and design we’re known for in the UK to Manhattan.”