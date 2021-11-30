Cyber Monday a big success for retailers

Cyber Monday was a bonanza for retailers when Black Friday was more subdued in footfall on the high street.

Retailers saw an increase in the volume of payments in comparison to last year’s shopping event.

Data from Barclaycard Payments show payment volume increased 16.7 per cent compared Cyber Monday 2020, with a 4.5 per cent increase in payments compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Rob Cameron, CEO of Barclaycard Payments said: “Cyber Monday has been a huge success for retailers. All signs suggest that Cyber Monday is becoming increasingly important for both retailers and consumers. It’s perhaps not surprising given the growth and investment made in e-commerce during the pandemic.”

Springboard figures show footfall in the lead up to Black Friday was up a marginal 2 percent across UK retail destinations compared to the week before.

Footfall was -17 percent lower than the 2019 level - a widening of the gap from the week before when it stood at -12.4 percent from 2019 - but more than double the level in 2020.