Danish brand Han Kjøbenhavn to open London flagship

Danish brand Han Kjøbenhavn plans to open a flagship store in London.

Only a month ago, the brand’s first flagship opened in its hometown of Copenhagen, Han Kjøbenhavn announced on Linkedin. Now it seems the second location is already in the works.

In an Instagram story by stylist Uly Gold, which was shared by Han Kjøbenhavn, a store front donning the name of the brand can be seen, with renovation work being done inside. The post is captioned: “I spy @hankjobenhavn in Soho, London, UK."

No other details about the opening have been revealed.

The recently opened Copenhagen flagship integrates technology into the design. The rather simplistic space is decorated in grey and white. One side of the store consists of large screen walls that play visual effects like fire, juxtaposed with the collection on the plain side of the store. This is intended to make the store a place where art, culture and aesthetics merge, according to the Linkedin post.

“Physical retail has to develop to stay relevant for people. We are at a place where we feel the time is right to make a change and to create a new way of experiencing physical retail,” says CEO Daniel Søndergaard Hummel.

“Our focus has been on creating a space that is able to change and provide different feelings and experiences on a continuous basis.”

The flagship store in Copenhagen is located at Pilestræde 30.

Han Kjøbenhavn was founded by creative director Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen. The brand offers men's and women's clothing and accessories.