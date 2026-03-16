David’s Bridal launches wholesale division with a focus on independent boutiques

American bridal-store chain David’s Bridal, which offers affordable wedding dresses, bridesmaid gowns and formal wear, is launching a wholesale division targeting independent boutiques globally with exclusive designer capsule collections from Vera Wang Bride, Oleg Cassini, and Viola Chan Couture.

The wholesale programme has been designed to reposition the legacy bridal retailer into a “global resource” for independent boutiques and enterprise accounts, offering designer collections specifically created for wholesale partners, which will not be sold in its retail stores or on its own e-commerce.

The move is part of the bridal retailer’s ‘Aisle to Algorithm’ digital-first business strategy announced in March 2025, where David’s Bridal said it was moving “to meet the evolving needs of new generations of shoppers and brides” by prioritising AI-driven personalisation, first-party data, and an expanded retail media network, positioning itself as “the dominant player” across retail, digital and technology in the wedding industry.

David's Bridal wholesale capsule collection Credits: David's Bridal

The wholesale initiative is described as a “natural evolution” for the company and will leverage David’s unique positioning within the industry, where it owns its design centres and production capabilities, which allows it to maintain the full lifecycle, from concept and patternmaking to manufacturing and shipping, to deliver elevated quality, faster fulfilment, and stronger margin structures for its wholesale partners.

Kelly Cook, chief executive of David's Bridal, said in a statement: "Wholesale allows us to bring the full strength of our vertically integrated design and production platform to retail partners around the world.

"We were so proud when our first small business wholesale client shared with us, 'so grateful for David's - you are literally saving me double digits on margin.' That is what it is all about. We want to provide glorious, stunning, fabulous gowns to all brides - regardless if they buy it directly from us or from one of our amazing boutique partners.”

David's Bridal wholesale capsule collection - Oleg Cassini Credits: David's Bridal

David's Bridal evolving beyond retail with exclusive wholesale offering for independent boutiques

The initial wholesale offering will feature more than 50 gowns across David’s designer portfolio, including its popular Vera Wang Bride in US sizes 0 to 22, while Oleg Cassini and Viola Chan Couture will have inclusive sizing from 0 to 30.

The capsule collections have been designed to offer boutiques “a premium positioning with a competitive price architecture,” with suggested retail prices ranging from 1,000 to 6,000 US dollars.

In addition to designer bridal capsules, David's will also be offering curated private-label programmes and white-label opportunities, enabling boutiques and enterprise accounts to develop boutique-branded collections across categories, including bridal gowns, bridesmaids, accessories, and veils.

David's Bridal wholesale capsule collection - Oleg Cassini Credits: David's Bridal

Cook adds: “Our new wholesale division, which pairs exclusive collections with strong margins and reliable fulfilment timelines enabled by our vertically integrated production platform, creates a powerful new model where independent boutiques, small businesses, and national retailers can offer differentiated products and grow alongside us."

Pearl by David's, the company's wholesale and business-to-business engine, states it will provide partners with “industry-leading” margin opportunities, clear lead-time charts for samples and order placements, reliable fulfilment timelines, including standard production windows and expedited rush delivery options, as well as an affiliate sales programme and protection from tariff-driven cost volatility through vertically integrated production.

The full-service partnership will also reach beyond the gown with the wholesale programme pairing product with operational and marketing support for the independent bridal boutiques to maximise conversion and to deliver “exceptional bridal experiences”. This will include high-res product imagery, media kits and co-branded storytelling assets, technology integration support, including access to Pearl Planner tools and appointment booking, and in-store selling resources.

Elina Vilk, president and chief business officer at David’s Bridal, added: "This platform allows us to bring the strength of our design and manufacturing capabilities to a broader retail ecosystem.

"From boutique-exclusive designer capsules to private label programmes and store-in-store opportunities, we're creating a wholesale model that delivers both product differentiation and real business value for our partners."

David's Bridal wholesale capsule collection Credits: David's Bridal

David's Bridal will exclusively debut its wholesale assortment for the first time at One Fine Day Bridal Market on April 8 and 9. The retailer will also be showcasing its own exclusive new offerings during New York Bridal Fashion Week (NYBFW) on April 6.

The move from a traditional retailer to a vertically integrated supply chain partner for the wider bridal industry is the latest initiative from David’s Bridal under the leadership of Cook, following the opening of the retailer's new bridal boutique retail concept, ‘Diamond & Pearls,’ designed to offer an “elevated, curated and personalised experience” in May 2025 in Florida. The new store format was launched to reimagine the bridal shopping experience by bridging the gap between affordable luxury and high-end couture, in a boutique environment, featuring a hybrid, tech-forward retail approach.

David's Bridal wholesale capsule collection Credits: David's Bridal

David's Bridal wholesale capsule collection Credits: David's Bridal