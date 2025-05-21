David’s Bridal opens new “elevated” retail concept

American retailer David’s Bridal, home to bridal, wedding and special occasions, has opened a new bridal boutique retail concept, called ‘Diamond & Pearls,’ designed to offer an “elevated, curated and personalised experience”.

The new ‘Diamond & Pearls’ format is being called David’s Bridal's “store of the future,” as it aims to reimagine the bridal shopping experience by bridging the gap between affordable luxury and high-end couture, all in a boutique experience featuring a hybrid, tech-forward retail approach.

The debut store is located in Delray Beach, Florida, with an additional location to open later this year, and provides a bespoke experience for brides and guests to shop and explore David’s Bridal's selection of affordable luxury to couture pieces in a new way, including offerings from partners such as Marchesa and Viola Chan, and Diamonds & Pearls exclusives.

David’s Bridal's new retail concept, ‘Diamond & Pearls’, in Delray Beach, Florida Credits: David’s Bridal

The concept has been purpose-built for a new generation of brides who are looking for modern styling options, personalisation, and a luxurious way to shop for their dream dress, by blending the hospitality of a high-end bridal boutique with a technology-enhanced shopping experience, with AI and content innovations, as well as fast, on-demand ordering.

Kelly Cook, chief executive of David’s Bridal, said in a statement: “At David’s, we believe every bride deserves a magical experience - and it starts the moment she walks into one of our stores. With Diamonds & Pearls, we’re taking this promise to the next level. This is where trend meets tradition, where high fashion meets high touch and high tech, and where we bring the full power of David’s and all of our offerings into a modern, elevated setting.

“By hand selecting the products, brands and partners highlighted in our Diamonds & Pearls stores, plus the ability to digitally shop in store with our ‘endless aisle' technology, we’re bringing sophisticated curation with a seamless, modern in-store experience today’s brides want and expect.”

David’s Bridal's new retail concept, ‘Diamond & Pearls’, in Delray Beach, Florida Credits: David’s Bridal

David’s Bridal unveils new retail concept Diamonds & Pearls

Unlike David’s Bridal’s no-frills approach to its affordable bridal retail locations, Diamonds & Pearls is tailored to offer a contemporary and personalised approach for the brides in a thoughtfully decorated space with a curated offering and bespoke styling appointments to cater for modern brides wanting an immersive in-person shopping experience.

Key differences include the “thoughtful curation,” as Diamonds & Pearls features approximately one-third of the stock keeping units typically found in a traditional David’s Bridal store, tailored to the “most trending styles and silhouettes”. The store also offers exclusive designer offerings, such as Viola Chan Couture, the line from David’s head of couture and design, Viola Chan and select gowns from Marchesa Couture and Marchesa Notte. There will also be styles from David’s signature 8 Dress Edit, the autumn 2025 Bridal Collection, and favourites from Little White Dress.

David’s Bridal's new retail concept, ‘Diamond & Pearls’, in Delray Beach, Florida Credits: David’s Bridal

In addition, the shopping environment has been designed to be “intimate and elevated” with in-store exclusives unavailable at other David’s locations, such as champagne service, elegant decor, capabilities for custom dress-building, expert alterations, and luxury trunk shows.

Inside the store, David’s Bridal has teamed up with Shopify to offer retail innovations, including interactive touchscreens to provide shoppers access to David’s Bridal's full inventory of dresses, accessories and shoes.

David’s Bridal's new retail concept, ‘Diamond & Pearls’, in Delray Beach, Florida Credits: David’s Bridal

“This is more than a store; it’s a reimagined experience where curated fashion, immersive technology, and personalised service converge to create unforgettable moments,” explains David’s Bridal. “From couture gowns to cutting-edge digital tools, David’s is rewriting the rules of bridal retail, delivering the modern magic that today’s brides crave. The debut of Diamonds & Pearls is just the beginning, ushering in a transformative new era of elevated style, seamless innovation, and timeless celebration.”

David's Bridal has more than 190 stores across the US and Canada, alongside franchise locations in Mexico.

David’s Bridal's new retail concept, ‘Diamond & Pearls’, in Delray Beach, Florida Credits: David’s Bridal

David’s Bridal's new retail concept, ‘Diamond & Pearls’, in Delray Beach, Florida Credits: David’s Bridal

David’s Bridal's new retail concept, ‘Diamond & Pearls’, in Delray Beach, Florida Credits: David’s Bridal