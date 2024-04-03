Del Core opens its first US flagship in New York

Milan-based fashion brand Del Core has opened its first US boutique in New York’s Upper East Side to mark its second standalone store as part of its “considered but steady” expansion plan.

Located in a townhouse at number 789 of Madison Avenue, the 7,556 square foot boutique offers retail space across three floors for its ready-to-wear, couture and accessories lines, as well as a fourth-floor housing a showroom and press office for celebrity appointments.

The flagship has been envisioned by creative director Daniel Del Core to be seen as a “living organism and a sci-fi lab full of surprises,” with sharp lines, modern detailing, custom-made elements, and the brand’s signature pale green colour.

The interior concept mirrors the brand’s debut store in London, which opened in 2022, with a minimalistic and edgy design, featuring sculptural elements, furniture in avocatus marble, sofas embellished with fringes and black racks that look like branches with clothing suspended from them.

Commenting on the opening, Daniel Del Core, creative director of Del Core, said in a statement: "This opening is a new step in our expansion. We are now ready to play in New York, in one of luxury shopping's main areas, in a way that embodies the values we stand for.”

