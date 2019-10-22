Designer Anju Modi launches a festive range with Biba

Designer Anju Modi has launched a festive range with ethnic wear brand Biba. With this collection, Biba is looking to tap the premium ethnic wear segment while Modi hopes to widen her customer base since this association will allow her to showcase her designs across the massive retail network of Biba.

Synonymous with beauty, strength, and elegance, Modi is an ode to womanhood. Exhibiting contemporary grandeur that takes inspiration from India’s various cultures and heritage, the label has evolved to become a revered and coveted designer brand. Modi has been a key contributor to the design diaspora through the delicate and dedicated revival of age-old Indian techniques, long forgotten. She has continually drawn inspiration from the rich textile heritage and design legacy spread over the diverse geographies of India.

Initially only into salwar kameez, Biba has diversified its product offerings and added children’s wear, formal wear, casual wear, and accessories such as fashion jewelry and footwear. Bags will be added in a year. Nearly 90 per cent of Biba stores are company-owned. Some existing exclusive stores may be converted to franchise outlets depending on the location and feasibility. Online sales currently account for nearly 15 per cent of Biba’s total sales and the idea is to grow it to 20 per cent of overall sales in the next two or three years.