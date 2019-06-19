Designer boutique store Clove to exhibit eight Sri Lankan fashion

During the second half of June, Clove will celebrate Sri Lankan fashion. Eight Sri Lankan fashion and jewelry designers will be at Clove’s Mumbai boutique. For many of these designers, this will be their first ever India showcase. KUR by Kasuni Rathnasuriya will showcase its garments made from Sri Lankan beeralu lace that mix femininity with androgyny. Sonali Dharmawardena will showcase clothing featuring batik prints. Jewelry will be provided by Papillon du thé by Saskia Fernando, a brand that works with craftspeople across Sri Lanka. Anuk by Samaadhi Weerasinghe will showcase its latest capsule collection including its no waste slip dress made in 100 per cent silk. La Pard by Dinushi Pamanuwa will showcase resort wear and lingerie. Annika Fernando’s brand Maus will provide classic everyday staples with a twist. Lois London by Radhika Perera-Hernandez and Cher by Chevonne will also bring their clothing lines to the event.

