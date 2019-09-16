Designer Masaba Gupta launches latest collection online

Masaba Gupta’s festive collection has been launched online. The collection features the brand’s signature whimsical prints with new editions this season such as the Emerald Jungle Print inspired by the Pir Ghazi of Bengal’s Mughal illustration. The print features on lehengas and saris and has a deep green background, one of the main hues of the collection. This collection embraces the dark side of the floral whisk in romantic silhouettes, giving the Victorian era a House of Masaba punch. Gupta also recently released a capsule collection of slogan T-shirts commenting on people’s relationship with social media.

The brand is currently gearing up to return to Singapore for a pop-up shopping event on September 21. The event will feature the brand’s latest collection. The brand blends Gupta’s Indian and Caribbean heritage and presents a whimsical take on modern style. The brand has nine flagship stores, two in Mumbai, two in New Delhi, and one each in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Bangalore. Apart from the flagship in Bangalore, the brand has two multi-brand boutiques in Bangalore. Founded in 2009, this has become a fast growing brand at the forefront of Indian fashion. Gupta has collaborated with businesses ranging from Titan for fine jewelry watches to Himalayan Orchard Pure for water bottles.