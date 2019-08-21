Designer Mithi Kalra plans new stores across India

Women’s wear designer Mithi Kalra plans to expand her brand pan India. This includes Delhi, Hyderabad, Ludhiana, and Bangalore. She also plans to tie up with e-commerce platforms to sell online. The brand is already available in Singapore, Canada and Dubai, among other countries.

Mithi Kalra launched her bridal wear brand, named after herself, in 2012. Her collection is not restricted to ethnic wear. She has elegant party dresses, flowing ball gowns and full-length cocktail dresses to offer. She draws inspiration from diverse sources, from Disney princesses to Madhubani paintings from Bihar. One collection MoonLight is inspired by the magic of the moon and the stars. The Madhubani collection has handmade designs on pure silks and organza and combines the grace of a bygone era with modern day fashion. This speaks about the crafts of Mithila with a twist of western cuts to suit the new generation. The Disney range has dresses and gowns suited for a princess. Her bridal wear not only includes heavily embroidered lehengas and embellished saris but has a good mix of rich anarkalis with ethnic skirts, subtle yet rich crop tops, lehengas paired with capes, a chiffon sari over a legging or a crop top with an ethnic skirt.