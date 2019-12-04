Designer Payal Khandwala opens flagship store in Mumbai's Kala Ghoda

Women’s wear designer Payal Khandwala has opened a new flagship store in Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda. The store is located in the 100 year old “Bhartania” building which features high ceilings, large windows, and heritage Burma teak roofs. Khandwala designed the store’s interiors in harmony with the brand’s other flagships and has highlighted the vintage slatted wood ceilings of the new space by suspending her designs from the ceiling in the centre of the rooms.

Cement walls and floors add a modern touch along with brass fittings and Khandwala has painted an exclusive mural for the store using antique gold leaf and a delicate, floral design. A number of art pieces and elements from the brand’s previous Colaba store have also been brought over to the new space.

Along with Khandwala’s demure ready-to-wear collections, the store features accessories by sister brand Tachi. Handwoven sarees and brocades showcase Khandwala’s interpretation of heritage design and casual pieces showcase the designer’s relaxed take on femininity.

Khandwala launched her eponymous brand in 2011 and dedicated e-commerce store in 2018. Khandwala is known for her saris and modern use of traditional Indian textiles.