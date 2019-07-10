Designer Ridhi Mehra to launch first flagship store in Delhi

Designer Ridhi Mehra is set to launch her first flagship store in New Delhi’s Seven Style Mile in Mehrauli. Mehra will launch her brand’s maiden flagship store inside the luxury fashion mall The Kila. The mall, launched in 2015, also features other Indian luxury brands including Amit Aggarwal, Nikasha, Namrata Joshipura, and Am:pm.

The store opening will coincide with the launch of the brand’s upcoming collection, “Pearl”. The collection features embellished saris and gowns for the upcoming festive season and has a color palette of ivory, beige, blue, and pink. Anarkalis, lehengas, and saris with jacket-style blouses will also feature in this collection. Mehra launched her eponymous brand in 2012 and the brand won the FICCI YFLO High Flyers Award in 2018. She derives her inspiration from vintage European aesthetics and her Indian heritage to create a vibrant and eclectic mix. The brand currently retails from its dedicated e-commerce store and a number of multi-brand boutiques across India’s metros.