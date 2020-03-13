Designer Rimzim Dadu opens flagship store in Delhi’s DLF Emporio

Rimzim Dadu has opened a new flagship store in New Delhi’s luxe mall DLF Emporio. This is Dadu’s first flagship store after 12 years in fashion. The store houses saris and lehengas made from metal wire. Hair-thin wires are softened and then each wire is cross sewn individually to make unique surfaces. These saris are meant for the new Indian bride who is experimental and doesn’t want to look like anyone else on her most important day. The store also offers men's wear and accessories. Notable items include a Nehru-style bomber jacket made from metal yarn. Accessories are also placed throughout the store including a range of triangle-shaped metal handbags and slip-on heels. A large screen that resembles a wall of water showcases Dadu’s signature wire-textile technique and platforms for shoes and accessories are reminiscent of ancient Greek ruins. Historical touches coupled with smoothly curved furniture and even curved walls create a highly conceptual mix of the modern and the ancient.

This brand’s design philosophy is lead by instinct which lends an alternative perspective to the use of traditional materials by the way of unorthodox yet intuitive hand craft techniques and vice versa. Often this involves deconstruction, modification and reassembly into a new form. Common design details feature micro elements being enlarged into macro proportions or on a similar strain printed patterns being built into three dimensional surfaces.