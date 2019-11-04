Designer Wendell Rodricks launches new collection online

The newly launched e-commerce store of Designer Wendell Rodricks launched his new winter festive collection which has been designed by Schulen Fernandes. The collection mixes a number of eco-friendly textiles such as eco-cotton with pastel hues and subtle checks. The brand’s signature Kunbi Sari and crinkle sheer kaftans were also launched online this week along with a selection of men’s occasion wear and the brand’s prêt collection.

Rodricks took part in the latest Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week’s finale for its spring/ summer 2020 edition alongside designers Manish Arora, and Rajesh Pratap Singh. He Rodricks presented a collection titled ‘Zentangle’ inspired by ‘the sea and tribal elements,” the brand posted on Facebook. Rodricks launched his eponymous brand in 1989. The designer has worked to promote his home state of Goa as a fashion destination and has created the Moda Goa Museum & Research Centre to document and preserve the area’s design heritage.