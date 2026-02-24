Digital tools are reshaping the high street, not ending it

For years, the narrative has been simple. Digital retail is growing, high streets are declining, and physical fashion shops are slowly becoming irrelevant. But that story is too neat, and it misses what is actually happening on the ground.

The high street is not disappearing. It is being reshaped. People still want to shop - just on their terms. And mobile apps are quietly becoming one of the most important forces in that transformation.

Written by Joe Till, chief executive officer of Joe Till, chief executive officer of One iota

On the surface, it might seem like having a store in your pocket would accelerate the shift away from physical shops. Why go into town when everything is on your phone? But the reality is more complex. Apps do not replace shops. They change how people use them.

Retail is under pressure, and the numbers are hard to ignore. According to official figures from the UK government, insolvencies in retail trade rose from 1,025 in 2015 to 1,921 in 2024, after peaking at 2,218 in 2023. The sector has faced rising costs, changing consumer behaviour and a steady stream of high-profile collapses and store closures. But at the same time, consumers have not abandoned physical retail. They have become more selective about when, why and how they visit stores. We’ve seen a rise in personalised and

The evolving role of mobile apps in high street retail

People still value the high street, but they want it to work harder for them. They want convenience, relevance and experiences that feel joined up across channels. That is where apps come in.

A retail app is not just another sales channel. It sits between online and offline, connecting browsing, visiting, buying and returning in ways that feel seamless rather than fragmented. Someone might check stock on their phone before heading into town, book a fitting room, collect an order, receive personalised offers while in-store, and complete a purchase later that evening. The journey is not linear anymore. It moves back and forth between digital and physical spaces.

The data behind apps helps explain why they matter so much. App users spend far more time shopping than mobile web users, with hundreds of minutes a month compared to a fraction of that on mobile websites. Apps typically drive between 10 and 30 percent of online revenue, with high-performing retailers reaching 40 to 60 percent. They can deliver around 20 percent higher average order value and up to three times better conversion rates than mobile websites.

These are not marginal gains. They fundamentally change how retailers think about customer relationships. An app gives brands a direct channel to customers, free from algorithm changes and platform dependency. It becomes a space for loyalty, personalisation and long-term engagement rather than one-off transactions. One fashion brand found that customers using its mobile app spent 16 percent more per order, purchased 19 percent more frequently, and engaged with brand content 92 percent more through channels such as push notifications. Another saw a 23 percent increase in Average Order Value.

This is why the idea that digital kills the high street feels outdated. Digital is not replacing physical retail. It is rewiring it.

High streets are increasingly shaped by intention. People do not just wander into shops the same way they once did. Gone are the days of teenagers flocking to Topshop for the day. They plan visits, compare options, and expect experiences that justify the trip. Apps help make that possible. They reduce friction, improve relevance and give customers reasons to move between channels rather than choose one over the other.

Getting the digital shift right

For fashion retailers, this shift is also strategic. Rising acquisition costs mean brands cannot rely on endless paid media to attract new customers. Retention, lifetime value and loyalty matter more than ever. Apps are one of the few environments where brands still own the relationship with their customers, rather than renting it from platforms or marketplaces. They are a way to maintain visibility and relevance in an increasingly intermediated commerce landscape.

There is also a broader economic context. The fragility of retail over the past decade has exposed how vulnerable traditional models can be. Store closures, job losses and rising insolvencies are not just about consumer demand. They reflect structural challenges in how retail has been organised. Apps do not solve those challenges on their own, but they offer a way to integrate physical and digital assets more intelligently, rather than treating them as competing worlds.

When retailers get this right, the high street becomes more resilient, not less. Physical stores become destinations supported by digital infrastructure. Apps become tools for connection rather than substitution. The result is not a battle between online and offline, but a blended ecosystem where each strengthens the other.

This matters beyond retail. The high street is not just an economic space. It is a social and cultural one. When physical retail disappears, communities lose gathering places, identity and vibrancy. If digital tools can help sustain and reinvent these spaces rather than hollow them out, that is a far more hopeful story than the one we usually hear.

The real shift is not from physical to digital. It is from disconnected to connected commerce. Apps are at the centre of that shift, quietly shaping how people move through retail environments and how brands build relationships with customers. So the question is not whether the high street can survive in a digital world. It is whether retailers can learn to use digital tools in ways that strengthen physical spaces rather than undermine them.

The future of retail is not online versus offline. It is what happens when the two finally start working together.