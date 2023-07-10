Dior opens pop-up in London for Dior Tears collaboration

French fashion house Dior has opened a pop-up in London to celebrate Dior Tears, the collaboration between Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones and Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears.

The pop-up at Phonica Records in London Soho, open until July 13, features a series of inflatable sculptures alongside the capsule collection inspired by the history of jazz to combine the “elegant and the singular, the casual and the classic”.

Dior describes the pop-up as an immersive experience, complete with gigantic inflatables occupying the interior filled with mid-century furniture, arranged like a living room to reflect the preppy, collegiate inspirations from the collection that draws on the looks of Black Ivy League students of the fifties and sixties.

Credits: Dior by Alex Upton; Dior Tears pop-up London

“Visible from the surrounding streets, their organic shapes reveal an inhabited, alternative universe, where sounds, shadows and lights are perceived differently — as if filtered — conveying an entrancing, poetic atmosphere,” adds Dior in the statement.

The pop-up also features musical sessions and video projections designed by the studio of Japanese floral artist Azuma Makoto, inspired by the Dior Tears logo designed for the collaboration. Visitors will be able to download the videos with a QR code.

The London pop-up is the only one taking place in Europe before it moves on to Tokyo, Seoul, and Shanghai later in the month.

