Dior returns to Ibiza with its first pop-up of the Jonathan Anderson era

Madrid – The historic French house Christian Dior, the origin of the luxury empire built by French entrepreneur Bernard Arnault, is once again kicking off the summer season. The brand is celebrating with the opening of its now-traditional pop-up in Ibiza. This marks the first time the store has opened on the island with Jonathan Anderson as the new head of Dior's creative department.

The resort store is located in the same Ibiza Marina building that the emblematic French fashion house has occupied season after season for its major summer activation. It takes over from the brand's last pop-up on the island during the summer 2025 campaign. That ephemeral point-of-sale opened during a transition period for Dior's creative direction. It was launched following the prevailing guidelines within the French house, set under the creative direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri as head of design for the womenswear collections. From this position, she had designed a final Dioriviera collection, which is preferentially reserved for this series of exclusive seasonal stores. Jonathan Anderson did not debut until October 2025 with the presentation of his first womenswear collection.

Dior resort store in Ibiza for the spring/summer 2026 season. Credits: Kristen Pelou, courtesy of Dior.

Dior resort store in Ibiza for the spring/summer 2026 season. Credits: Kristen Pelou, courtesy of Dior.

Dior resort store in Ibiza for the spring/summer 2026 season. Credits: Kristen Pelou, courtesy of Dior.

Following the completion of this process, and with Jonathan Anderson's “new era” at Dior now fully underway, the celebrated maison returns to Ibiza once again. It presents the first Dioriviera collection designed for the house by the British designer. It also does so from the first resort store on the island conceived under the new creative direction that Anderson has begun to shape for the fashion house. These impulses and intentions have crystallised into elegant and cheerful nautical, summer, and bow motifs, inspired by the work of Frenchman Christian Bérard. Dior highlights that Bérard, a multifaceted artist, was one of Christian Dior's closest friends during his lifetime. This friendship led him to actively participate in various projects for the fashion house, including designing the interiors of the historic headquarters at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris. This also featured the historic “boutique Colifichets” which the brand opened inside, dedicated to selling small accessories. Through this boutique, Dior began to expand its universe beyond the realm of Haute Couture.

From Ibiza to Capri, via Portofino and Bangkok

The same aesthetic used to design the atmosphere of the Dior resort store in Ibiza has been implemented by the house in its other seasonal stores for the spring/summer 2026 campaign. This has been done on a different scale and with various harmonious elements. During this summer season, Dior will have similar points-of-sale to the one on the Balearic island in a variety of exclusive holiday destinations, such as Capri and Portofino (Italy); Mykonos (Greece); Bodrum (Turkey); or Saint-Tropez (France).

Dior resort store in Ibiza for the spring/summer 2026 season. Credits: Kristen Pelou, courtesy of Dior.

Dior resort store in Ibiza for the spring/summer 2026 season. Credits: Kristen Pelou, courtesy of Dior.

Dior resort store in Ibiza for the spring/summer 2026 season. Credits: Kristen Pelou, courtesy of Dior.

Additionally, the French house will bring this same “relaxed” holiday universe to a series of different flagship boutiques. These include its store in Bangkok, its concept store in the Seongsu district of Seoul, and its historic headquarters at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris. All these spaces will be revealed to the public, finely decorated with nautical and marine motifs inspired by Bérard's work. These environmental elements create a unique, immersive experience. Depending on the boutique and resort store, this will be completed with interiors featuring rattan furniture; terraces and pools with sun loungers and umbrellas designed by the French house; or even signature cocktails and boat trips along the Riviera.

“Designed for the first time by Jonathan Anderson,” the Dioriviera collection “pays homage to Monsieur Dior's cherished dreams of new horizons.” Based on this aspirational drive, Dior's management explains that for this season's marketing, its main boutiques and new resort stores are debuting a new scenography that “is inspired by the world of the sea.” “As a joyful celebration of that sun-drenched universe, the installations” and seasonal atmospheres “reveal a fleet of sailboats in vibrant summer colours.” The French fashion house adds that these motifs, “unfolding across facades and shop windows, are adorned with patterns evoking the works of Christian Bérard, with playful bows and striking stripes.” For the “legendary 30 Montaigne, large seashells gracefully and poetically house perfumes and jewellery pieces, as if they were precious treasures.”

Dior resort store in Ibiza for the spring/summer 2026 season. Credits: Kristen Pelou, courtesy of Dior.

In summary Dior opens its summer pop-up in Ibiza, presenting the first Dioriviera collection designed for the house by Jonathan Anderson.

The aesthetic of the Ibiza store, inspired by motifs from the artist Christian Bérard, is replicated in other Dior resort stores in exclusive destinations such as Capri, Portofino and Mykonos.

Dior's immersive experience for this spring/summer 2026 campaign extends to flagship boutiques in Bangkok, Seoul and Paris, with themed decorations, atmospheric interiors featuring rattan furniture, and exclusive activities to celebrate the summer universe of the Dioriviera collection.