Discover the retail jobs that best suit your personality: Part 3 - Store Manager

Usually, people who dream of becoming part of the fashion world are left with the most superficial concept of fashion, which seems unattainable and only accessible to a few.

However, the reality is that this sector offers a wide variety of job opportunities that sometimes are hidden in the shadows of the catwalk spotlight, but that may be just right for you.

Through this series of articles on Working in Fashion, FashionUnited explores the various career options retail has to offer. After taking a look at Visual Merchandisers and Buying Managers, it is now time to take a look at Store Managers, the people who are in charge of the overall management of shops.

What makes a good store manager?

A retail shop manager, also known in the international context as a store manager, is responsible for the daily functioning of a physical shop.

Their mission is to effectively lead and manage the shop to achieve a high level of customer satisfaction, meet sales targets and ensure the smooth and successful operation of the business. This involves a combination of leadership, management, customer service and business strategy skills.

You are

... an effective leader who inspires, motivates and guides your team. Able to make decisions and communicate them clearly and foster a positive and collaborative work environment.

... able to understand customer needs and expectations, and ensure that your team provides excellent customer service.

... organised and able to manage multiple tasks efficiently. Managing a shop involves many responsibilities, from inventory management to scheduling staff.

... you are a problem solver. You can identify, analyse and find effective solutions to various challenges or difficulties that may arise.

If you meet these characteristics, the role of store manager could be perfect for you!

What does a store manager do?

The typical duties of a Store Manager may vary depending on the size of the company and other factors, but generally speaking, their responsibilities are varied and involve the overall management of the shop. From staffing to driving sales and creating a positive customer experience.

When someone starts working as a store manager, their tasks generally include:

Lead and supervise shop employees.

Plan work schedules and task assignments for staff.

Provide training and guidance to the sales team and employees.

Interact with customers, providing excellent service and resolving complaints.

Coordinate promotions and special events to drive sales.

Communicate with management and other departments on shop performance.

Daily cash register control.

Organising orders, deliveries and receiving merchandise.

How much does a store manager earn?

According to figures from Glassdoor, a website where current and former employees anonymously rate companies, the average salary for someone working as a store manager is 34,478 pounds per year in the UK and 54,943 dollars in the US.

If we look at the figures in more detail, salaries for this position at Topshop can range from 24,654 to 52,169 pounds per year (30,601 to 64,761 dollars). On the other hand, the estimated average base salary for the position of Store Manager at Primark is 25,000 pounds (about 31,000 dollars), while at Boohoo, it can range from 28,440 to 61,447 pounds per year (35,304 to 76,278 dollars). At H&M the typical annual salary is 34,880 pounds a year in the UK and 76,994 dollars per year in the US.

What previous experience or training do I need?

While a university degree is not always necessary to work as a store manager, many companies prefer candidates who have at least a higher education degree in fields such as Business Administration, Marketing, Sales, Retail…

In addition, one or two years' experience in the same or similar positions such as sales, customer service and management is usually required.

In this position, promotion opportunities vary depending on the type of establishment. In the case of small shops, the position of store manager would be the highest position possible. In the case of chain stores or companies with different establishments, it would be possible to establish a professional career that could go as far as sales supervisor or geographical area manager.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.ES. Translation and editing from Spanish into English by Veerle Versteeg.