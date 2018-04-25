Donna Karan to open Urban Zen in New York

As a fashion mogul, Donna Karan is no stranger to fashion retail. The designer just confirmed a new Urban Zen store opening to debut in New York next month.

The new venture was confirmed to WWD, set to open in Sag Harbor. The store will serve as the brand's third standalone store. According to the brand's website, Urban Zen currently has locations in New York City and Los Angeles. The Los Angeles store served as a return for the designer in 2016. She opened the 2,000 square foot location after a pop-up space closed seven years prior. In choosing Sag Harbor for the new location, it seems Karan is returning to her roots with another New York spot. The new spot will be "bigger and in a new location" as reported by WWD.

The lifestyle brand curated by Donna Karan offers both womenswear and menswear alongside home decor, leather pieces and more. The brand is currently retailed at various partners including Bergdorf Goodman, Joan Shepp, Neiman Marcus, and more. The company is also available internationally including Russia, Spain, Switzerland and Singapore.