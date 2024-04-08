Dover Street Market to open Paris flagship

The British Japanese concept store Dover Street Market is set to unveil its new Parisian flagship on April 27th. The innovative space will serve as both the headquarters for the Rei Kawakubo and Adrian Joffe brand in France and a dynamic hub for fashion experimentalism. Additionally, the 3,500 sqm store will house the 'brand development' division, which supports and distributes approximately fifteen emerging brands, including Airei, Erl, Honey F -king Dijon, Liberal Youth Ministry, Olly Shinder, and Phileo.

Located in the Marais district at numbers 35-37 rue des Francs-Bourgeois, the store is positioned to serve as a vibrant center for exchange and collaboration. Over the past two years, it has played host to pop-up stores, fashion shows, events, artists, emerging talents, and even accommodated a 1909 bookshop, as reported by Fashion Network France.

True to its reputation, the new establishment will offer a diverse array of products, including Comme des Garçons collections and a carefully curated selection of avant-garde designers and luxury brands. Notably, British designer Charles Jeffrey's label Loverboy will reinterpret specific archive pieces chosen by Rei Kawakubo for the occasion.

The addition of the Parisian flagship to Dover Street Market's existing network of concept stores in major cities such as London, Tokyo, New York, Los Angeles, Beijing, and Singapore marks the brand's twentieth anniversary milestone, which was founded with a boutique in London’s namesake Mayfair location in 2004.