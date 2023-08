British shoe retailer Dr Martens has opened its first outlet store in Germany.

The 155 square metre store is located in the Outletcity shopping centre in Metzingen, in the south of Germany, the bootmaker announced Tuesday.

The retailer has teamed up with Stuttgart artist Vivien Staff, who has a dedicated area in the store to exhibit her works.

Dr Martens store in Outletcity, Metzingen Image: Dr Martens

