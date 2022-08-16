Dubai’s athleisure brand F5 Global is coming to London

Apparel Group’s sustainable fashion and athleisure brand F5 Global, founded by teenager Sarisha Ved, is to open its first-ever international pop-up in London this month.

F5 Global will host a pop-up at 58 Oxford Street in London from August 22 to 28 showcasing its signature sustainable athleisure collection for adults and kids to the UK market. Including its charitable ‘Tees for Fees’ collection, which has raised more than 17,000 US dollars to help children from underprivileged communities get access to education.

Commenting on the pop-up, F5 Global founder Ved said in a statement: "The brand stands for a purpose, and we strongly believe that the people of London are waiting to embrace sustainable fashion and its purpose. We couldn't think of a better city than London to have our first ever international pop-up. I can't wait to connect with the customers here."

Launched in March 2021, F5 Global offers a range of unisex athleisure clothing, an exclusive capsule for kids, mobile phone cases, reusable face masks, wallets, and bags. All F5 products are made from Global Organic Textile Standard certified cotton or recycled material, and the brand incorporates zero waste principles with materials including mobile cases and plastic used for packing is compostable.

In addition, 100 percent of its products are manufactured at Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit approved facilities, which assess a site for labour standards, health and safety, environment, and business ethics.

Ved added: "I am so grateful to the F5 team that worked tirelessly to create these fashionable and sustainable products. I am immensely proud that we are unlocking international opportunities for the brand. We are eager to continue supporting such transformative programs in our journey of building a purpose-led business."